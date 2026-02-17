5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 6.8%

FEAM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 496,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered 5E Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,130,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,994. The trade was a 49.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc develops and manufactures high-performance anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, specializing in silicon-carbon composite solutions. The company’s proprietary processes yield anode materials that deliver enhanced energy density, extended cycle life and faster charge rates compared to conventional graphite anodes. These advanced materials are targeted at electric vehicle manufacturers, consumer electronics producers and grid-scale energy storage providers seeking to improve battery performance and sustainability.

The firm operates a pilot production facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where it carries out research, development and small-scale manufacturing to validate its processes and assess commercial viability.

