Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.46. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 175,986 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.20.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 8.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

