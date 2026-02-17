PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $40.2730. 60,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,039,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised PACS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 755,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,938.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACS Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,277 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,654,000. American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

