Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Celanese had a negative net margin of 31.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%.

Celanese Trading Down 5.5%

CE stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.42%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $447,801.42. This represents a 84.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 21.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,255,000 after purchasing an additional 887,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,949,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Celanese by 1,539.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,133,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,703,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 466,683 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore cut their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Further Reading

