Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 286,433 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 374,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,591. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 790,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 379,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 25.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: OBK) is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

