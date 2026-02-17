American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 263424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $929,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 291,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 227,178 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 87,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

