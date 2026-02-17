Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.1850. Approximately 45,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 132,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBYD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBYD

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $525.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of -1.64.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.