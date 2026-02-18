Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,578,528 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,897,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,227 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,227 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Kirby stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 617,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24. Kirby has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $851.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kirby will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 5,429 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $662,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,678. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $477,892.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,224.20. This trade represents a 52.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,741. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $2,030,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 292.0% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 160,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 312.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

