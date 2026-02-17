Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Gray Media Stock Down 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

