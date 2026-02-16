Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $216.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.1875.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $186.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GNRC opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $229.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $170.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

