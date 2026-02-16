Travel + Leisure (TNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $1.0004 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $38,112.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,024,000 after purchasing an additional 314,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,486,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,392,000 after purchasing an additional 270,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 98.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 488,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 242,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 129.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 233,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

