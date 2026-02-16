Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,053,012 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 1,515,666 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,112,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,112,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aegon by 104.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,006,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,839,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,576,000 after purchasing an additional 970,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Aegon by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 2,348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 3,340,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aegon by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 494,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.58. 12,734,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,984. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Aegon has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

