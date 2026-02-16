Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,053,012 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 1,515,666 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,112,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,112,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aegon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Price Performance
NYSE:AEG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.58. 12,734,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,984. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Aegon has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.15.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.
Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.