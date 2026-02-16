CPB Inc. $CPF Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of CPB worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CPB during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,767,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CPB by 433.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 238,367 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CPB by 371.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in CPB by 11.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 885,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CPB by 335.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. CPB Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $914.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.96.

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.43 million. CPB had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts expect that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CPB from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CPB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (NYSE: CPF) is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world’s leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF’s businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF’s product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

