Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,867 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,706 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,163,199.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 461,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,219.10. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,560,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $89,667,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 939,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,007,202.62. This trade represents a 62.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

RKLB opened at $67.44 on Monday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

