Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$128,340.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.78, for a total transaction of C$128,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$641,700. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of RCH opened at C$43.83 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$499.20 million during the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCH. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

