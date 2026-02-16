Cypress Funds LLC Sells 130,030 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Cypress Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130,030 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.9% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,565,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,348,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,266.1% during the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.3% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 356,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 154,512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2%

CMG stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

