Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 692,354 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2,582.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marqeta worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth $78,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Marqeta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.50.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $3.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.48. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 113,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $566,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 303,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,335. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 218,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.