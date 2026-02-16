Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$26.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.63.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spin Master to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

Spin Master stock opened at C$19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.61. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$18.46 and a 12-month high of C$31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter. Spin Master had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.22%.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

