Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 167,028 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 238,031 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF by 189.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Lithium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:LITP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,449. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.8927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 780.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. LITP was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.