PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $200,587.50 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Kinsella bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,587.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,821.50. This represents a 7.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.08.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($1.26). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company had revenue of $538.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.71.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

