Insider Selling: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $166,758.48 in Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $166,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,159.58. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $146.38 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,947,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 228.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

