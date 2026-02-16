Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 36,034 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.76.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 6.2%

NYSE:CRCL opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 758 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $68,273.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,802.99. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,974 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,660. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 360,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,288,388 over the last 90 days.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

