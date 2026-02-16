Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Head-To-Head Survey

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 374Water and Republic Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get 374Water alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 1 0 0 0 1.00 Republic Services 0 9 14 0 2.61

Republic Services has a consensus target price of $248.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Republic Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than 374Water.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -911.15% -160.15% -118.22% Republic Services 12.77% 18.24% 6.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 374Water and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 374Water and Republic Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $440,000.00 109.60 -$12.43 million ($1.20) -2.38 Republic Services $16.03 billion 4.30 $2.04 billion $6.72 33.17

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

374Water has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of 374Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Services beats 374Water on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.