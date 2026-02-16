Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $249,650.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $249,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,349.33. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 1,099 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $51,191.42.

On Monday, December 22nd, Dennis Cho sold 324 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $11,197.44.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

