Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 68,793 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fortrea worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 494.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 5,419,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortrea by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 589,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortrea by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 188,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 483,986 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Fortrea and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Fortrea stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

