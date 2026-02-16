Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,536 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 935 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,334 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,334 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Valeo Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $7.86 on Monday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Valeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLEEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.