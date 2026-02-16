Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Shares of SPB opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,048,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 350,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

