Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,835,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 630,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,262,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 397.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 248,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 198,581 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,756,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IWS opened at $152.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $154.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.