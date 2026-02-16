Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $827.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index. The Index tracks the overall performance of a global universe of United States listed closed-end funds that are organized under the laws of the United States selected by S-Network Global Indexes LLC (the Index Provider).

