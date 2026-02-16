Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.70 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,217 shares of company stock worth $7,901,275. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa America cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

