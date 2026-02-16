Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Receives $27.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,593,305. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $432,389.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,292.86. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,051 shares of company stock worth $6,156,777. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

