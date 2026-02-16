Financial Review: RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) vs. Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RE/MAX has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -42.13% -6.87% -3.05% RE/MAX 4.27% -61.21% 5.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $37.01 million 3.63 -$5.76 million ($0.39) -8.15 RE/MAX $307.68 million 0.46 $7.12 million $0.61 11.45

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and RE/MAX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RE/MAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobile Infrastructure and RE/MAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 1 0 2 0 2.33 RE/MAX 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mobile Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 112.26%. RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than RE/MAX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RE/MAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Mobile Infrastructure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. It also provides kvCORE platform, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; and RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

