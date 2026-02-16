Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Receives $304.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.4737.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $315.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.78 and its 200 day moving average is $288.06. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 405 shares in the company, valued at $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,825,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,012,836,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,859,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,779,609,000 after acquiring an additional 192,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,710,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,803,630,000 after acquiring an additional 379,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,401,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,182,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,070,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.