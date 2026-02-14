Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.08. 27,999,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 203,673,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15.
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
