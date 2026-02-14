Palacios Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 157,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 41.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $306.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,864 shares of company stock worth $105,985,041 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

