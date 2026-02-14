C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $1,281,878.40 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,281,878.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 15th, Michael John Short sold 1,230 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $215,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Michael John Short sold 2,390 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $386,964.90.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $176.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several firms recently raised price targets or reiterated coverage (Citigroup, Susquehanna, others) and CHRW recently announced a quarterly dividend ($0.63/share). Upgraded targets and the yield support investor confidence. MarketBeat CHRW coverage

Analyst support and dividend: Several firms recently raised price targets or reiterated coverage (Citigroup, Susquehanna, others) and CHRW recently announced a quarterly dividend ($0.63/share). Upgraded targets and the yield support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports are noisy/ambiguous for February — multiple automated feeds show “0” shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data issue rather than a material change in positioning.

Short-interest reports are noisy/ambiguous for February — multiple automated feeds show “0” shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data issue rather than a material change in positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/comparison write-up: A Zacks piece compares CHRW with peer Kuehne & Nagel (KHNGY) as value options within transportation services — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. KHNGY vs. CHRW (Zacks)

Valuation/comparison write-up: A Zacks piece compares CHRW with peer Kuehne & Nagel (KHNGY) as value options within transportation services — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption headlines: Multiple outlets flagged fears that AI-driven changes could hit freight/logistics valuations; those stories triggered sharp selling earlier in the week and remain a drag on sentiment. MarketWatch AI disruption article

AI disruption headlines: Multiple outlets flagged fears that AI-driven changes could hit freight/logistics valuations; those stories triggered sharp selling earlier in the week and remain a drag on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific selloff coverage: Reports explicitly note CHRW shares “tumbled” or headed for record intraday declines as investors focused on freight-sector AI risk, increasing volatility and downside pressure. Investing.com tumble report

Sector-specific selloff coverage: Reports explicitly note CHRW shares “tumbled” or headed for record intraday declines as investors focused on freight-sector AI risk, increasing volatility and downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: Two insiders (Michael John Short and Angela K. Freeman) disclosed multi-thousand-share sales at ~\$200 per share on Feb. 9; while insider sales can be for personal reasons, the size and timing can weigh on near-term sentiment. InsiderTrades insider sales

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

