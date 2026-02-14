Group Gp Lp Column III Sells 343,717 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III sold 343,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $281,847.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,253,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,704.36. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 4,056,573 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,758,469.64.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNYA. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno‐associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one‐time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.

See Also

