AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,489,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,651,000 after buying an additional 409,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 227.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $231.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

