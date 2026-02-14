Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $417,271.38 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.54, for a total transaction of $417,271.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,552,727.50. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, Thomas Taira sold 1,174 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.00, for a total value of $524,778.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total value of $13,493,833.92.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.01, for a total value of $3,750,100.00.

Carvana Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $343.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $486.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.54 and a 200-day moving average of $382.03.

Key Stories Impacting Carvana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,714,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,751,000 after buying an additional 2,764,759 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carvana by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,700,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,959,000 after buying an additional 1,711,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,763,000 after buying an additional 1,382,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,101,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,672,000 after buying an additional 1,023,265 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Carvana from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.