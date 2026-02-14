Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 4.1%

Insider Activity

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,823,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,585,625. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 118,492 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 263,199 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 94.5% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 810,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 393,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 320,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Featured Stories

