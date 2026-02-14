Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 280.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 26.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,125,000 after purchasing an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.46.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

