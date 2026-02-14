BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,171 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE DE opened at $602.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $404.42 and a 1-year high of $626.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.56 and a 200-day moving average of $487.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.01%.

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.