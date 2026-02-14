Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 239 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 445 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822. Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (MAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term total return and limited downside risk through an actively managed fund-of-funds. The fund shifts exposure to various asset classes globally through systematic and discretionary research of the business cycle. MAPP was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

