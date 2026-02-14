BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $51.81 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273,395 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.74.

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $140 and kept an Outperform stance, citing a solid Q4 outlook — this helped underpin investor optimism.

Coverage-driven buying: reports noted WMT trading higher after analyst upgrades, which can attract short-term flows ahead of earnings.

Telsey Advisory reaffirmed an Outperform and set a $135 target, reinforcing the buy-side narrative that execution improvements (esp. e‑commerce/AI) justify support.

Analyst projections and previews (Zacks) suggest key metrics point to a likely beat on some lines, but they highlight modest growth — expectations are elevated going into Q4.

Walmart will host its Q4 earnings call on Feb. 19 — this event is the immediate catalyst for volatility as investors weigh AI-driven margin commentary against guidance.

PRIMECAP trimmed its stake slightly — notable as an institutional action but not large enough to indicate a major shift in ownership stance.

Market commentary (Reuters) frames Walmart amid broader AI-driven volatility — investors are watchful for any guidance or AI-related execution risks discussed on the call.

A Seeking Alpha piece downgraded WMT, arguing the stock trades at a rich ~50x blended P/E despite execution gains from AI — valuation concerns could cap upside if growth disappoints.

Estée Lauder filed suit alleging counterfeit products sold via Walmart's marketplace — potential reputational, legal, and marketplace-control implications that investors will watch closely.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

