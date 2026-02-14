Dravo Bay LLC Purchases 66,693 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,693 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 15.8% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $32.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

