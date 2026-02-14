Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 9,342 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,436 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,216,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after buying an additional 841,620 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 529,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 499,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $75.67 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

