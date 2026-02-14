DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. DexCom has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.84%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after buying an additional 994,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 260.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,822,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,630,000 after buying an additional 2,762,504 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of DexCom by 400.2% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 77,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 685,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Product/AI initiative — the Stelo AI upgrade aims to deepen consumer metabolic-health engagement, which could expand recurring usage and ARPU over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Wall Street analyst targets

Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data)

Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data) Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity.

Short‑interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $93 to $85 despite keeping an Overweight rating, a modest negative signal that reduces the high‑end analyst consensus. Wells Fargo target cut

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

