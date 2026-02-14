Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. William Blair raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Medtronic by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $275,556,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS system — an integrated planning, navigation and robotics platform for spine surgery that expands the company’s procedural addressable market and supports hardware/software recurring revenue potential. This is a material product‑launch catalyst for spine and future cranial/ENT applications. PR Newswire

FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS system — an integrated planning, navigation and robotics platform for spine surgery that expands the company’s procedural addressable market and supports hardware/software recurring revenue potential. This is a material product‑launch catalyst for spine and future cranial/ENT applications. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage and price‑target lifts: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight and $116 PT, and Needham upgraded to Buy with a $121 PT — both signal analyst conviction that recent product momentum and margins support upside from current levels. Benzinga Needham Upgrade

Independent coverage and price‑target lifts: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight and $116 PT, and Needham upgraded to Buy with a $121 PT — both signal analyst conviction that recent product momentum and margins support upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights improving returns/operational momentum that could support multiple expansion if sustained — a constructive narrative for longer‑term investors. Yahoo Finance

Market commentary highlights improving returns/operational momentum that could support multiple expansion if sustained — a constructive narrative for longer‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 FY2026 earnings preview: analysts outline what to watch in the upcoming report (revenue cadence, procedure volumes, and guidance) — an event that could be a short‑term catalyst but not new information. MSN Earnings Preview

Q3 FY2026 earnings preview: analysts outline what to watch in the upcoming report (revenue cadence, procedure volumes, and guidance) — an event that could be a short‑term catalyst but not new information. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/income writeups underscore MDT’s ~2.8% yield and ways to generate cash flow; supportive for income investors but a limited driver of near‑term price moves. Benzinga Dividend

Dividend/income writeups underscore MDT’s ~2.8% yield and ways to generate cash flow; supportive for income investors but a limited driver of near‑term price moves. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and China exposure risks: analysis highlights tariffs and China’s volume‑based procurement (VBP) program as potential headwinds to margins and growth in a key market — a meaningful downside risk that can compress near‑term revenue and investor sentiment. Seeking Alpha

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

