Insider Selling: Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) EVP Sells $487,981.26 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $487,981.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,734.87. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:RRX opened at $220.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $229.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,083,000 after buying an additional 476,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,367,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

