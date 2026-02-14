iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Short Interest Update

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 910,444 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 1,713,371 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,864,842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,864,842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BINC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,097. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

